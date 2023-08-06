Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Diamondbacks on August 6, 2023
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI (86 total hits).
- He's slashing .221/.295/.382 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has collected 66 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.
- He's slashing .237/.300/.460 on the season.
- Kepler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
