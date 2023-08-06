Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .220 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 15 walks.
- Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with three homers.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (48 of 92), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 23 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.232
|AVG
|.206
|.264
|OBP
|.273
|.465
|SLG
|.405
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|15
|53/5
|K/BB
|44/10
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.