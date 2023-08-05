The Minnesota Twins (57-54) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) will clash on Saturday, August 5 at Target Field, with Kenta Maeda starting for the Twins and Ryne Nelson taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to upset. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-6, 4.53 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.84 ERA)

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 44 out of the 73 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 16-14 (53.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Twins went 4-6 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Wallner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Willi Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

