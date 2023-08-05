Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will meet Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Target Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 147 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .411.

The Twins are 26th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 484 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' .313 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.179).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Maeda enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Maeda will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Tarik Skubal

