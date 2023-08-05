How to Watch the Padres vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Michael Grove will be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
Padres vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres are ninth in MLB play with 143 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- San Diego's .415 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- San Diego ranks 13th in runs scored with 508 (4.6 per game).
- The Padres' .328 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Padres strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.
- San Diego's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Diego's 3.75 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.263).
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.
- Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .457 team slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 613.
- The Dodgers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Los Angeles averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Padres will send Blake Snell (8-8) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Snell enters this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Snell will look to build on a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).
- He has had eight appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Grove (2-3) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
- Grove has not earned a quality start in 11 starts this season.
- In 11 starts, Grove has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Cody Bradford
|7/31/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Seth Lugo
|Austin Gomber
|8/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-5
|Away
|Pedro Avila
|Peter Lambert
|8/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-1
|Away
|Nick Martínez
|Kyle Freeland
|8/4/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Home
|Yu Darvish
|Bobby Miller
|8/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Michael Grove
|8/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Lance Lynn
|8/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Seth Lugo
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Joe Musgrove
|Logan Gilbert
|8/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|Bryan Woo
|8/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Merrill Kelly
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|W 10-5
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Blake Snell
|8/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Rich Hill
|8/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Seth Lugo
|8/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|-
|8/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Ty Blach
