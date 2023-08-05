Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .220 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 15 walks.
- Taylor is batting .250 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 47 of 91 games this season (51.6%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (11.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 22 games this season (24.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (29.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.232
|AVG
|.206
|.264
|OBP
|.273
|.449
|SLG
|.405
|14
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|15
|52/5
|K/BB
|44/10
|5
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (6-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.