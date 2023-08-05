Hideki Matsuyama will play at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse available is $7,600,000.00.

Looking to wager on Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Matsuyama has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Matsuyama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Matsuyama has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 23 -6 278 0 19 1 2 $4.4M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Matsuyama's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 10th.

Matsuyama has made the cut in three of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Matsuyama has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,371 yards, 240 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was good enough to place him in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Matsuyama was better than only 28% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Matsuyama recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Matsuyama carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Matsuyama carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that last outing, Matsuyama carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Matsuyama finished the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Matsuyama fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +2000

