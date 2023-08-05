On Saturday, Carlos Correa (batting .122 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.295), slugging percentage (.383) and OPS (.679) this season.

Correa has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 98), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (29.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (33.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 53 .224 AVG .217 .299 OBP .292 .374 SLG .392 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 44/19 K/BB 56/21 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings