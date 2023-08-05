Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on August 5, 2023
Player props can be found for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Justin Turner, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-7) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 24
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 14
|5.1
|7
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .266/.343/.448 on the season.
- Guerrero has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Whit Merrifield Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Merrifield Stats
- Whit Merrifield has 114 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .300/.346/.429 on the season.
- Merrifield has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two home runs and two RBI.
Merrifield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 112 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .286/.356/.481 on the season.
- Turner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 103 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 37 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .260/.330/.508 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
