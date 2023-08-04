The Minnesota Twins (56-54) will look to Ryan Jeffers, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Target Field.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-5) for the Twins and Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.19 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.40 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 11 hits in four innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.19, a 5.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.044.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Ober has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.

Kelly has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will look to go five or more innings for his 18th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

