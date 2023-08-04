The New York Liberty (20-6), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to extend a five-game road winning streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (13-14).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-10.5) 168 -600 +440
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 168.5 -600 +425
PointsBet Liberty (-10.5) 168.5 -700 +425

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 9-16-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx have covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.
  • When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 3-8.
  • Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.
  • In the Liberty's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • In the Lynx's 27 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

