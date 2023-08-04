Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.195 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with an OBP of .298, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .387.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 63 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has driven in a run in 29 games this season (29.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 97 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|53
|.229
|AVG
|.217
|.305
|OBP
|.292
|.382
|SLG
|.392
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|42/19
|K/BB
|56/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
