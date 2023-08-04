On Friday, Byron Buxton (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (63) this season while batting .207 with 35 extra-base hits.

Buxton enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .412.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 51.8% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this year, Buxton has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .216 AVG .197 .279 OBP .310 .506 SLG .359 19 XBH 16 14 HR 3 29 RBI 13 55/13 K/BB 54/22 4 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings