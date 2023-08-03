On Thursday, Michael A. Taylor (.320 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .218 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

In 50.6% of his games this year (45 of 89), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (11.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 28.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .231 AVG .203 .264 OBP .267 .433 SLG .382 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 19 RBI 12 51/5 K/BB 44/9 5 SB 2

