You can see player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates heading into their matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Houser Stats

Adrian Houser (3-3) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 12 starts this season, Houser has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jul. 28 4.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Braves Jul. 22 6.0 6 3 3 10 2 at Reds Jul. 16 5.2 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 5.0 6 1 1 4 3 at Mets Jun. 29 6.0 7 2 2 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 115 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.369/.480 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 83 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .228/.314/.404 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 95 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .262/.325/.436 so far this year.

Reynolds will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 80 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .263/.384/.405 so far this season.

McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

