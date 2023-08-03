The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Thursday at American Family Field, at 7:15 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with 113 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.376).

The Brewers' .232 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 452 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers are 25th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 101 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 442 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (3-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Houser is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Houser is trying to record his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Keller has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Braves L 11-5 Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves L 8-6 Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Rich Hill 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Kyle Freeland

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Freddy Peralta 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos

