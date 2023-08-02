Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- hitting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%) Kepler has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (19.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|43
|.246
|AVG
|.221
|.305
|OBP
|.287
|.415
|SLG
|.463
|10
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|21
|30/10
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Hudson (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
