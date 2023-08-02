Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Matt Wallner -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .262 with three doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Wallner has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (17.4%), homering in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|.325
|AVG
|.160
|.449
|OBP
|.250
|.675
|SLG
|.320
|6
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|1
|13/5
|K/BB
|8/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Hudson (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
