The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

In 43 of 78 games this year (55.1%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 3.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (37.2%), including five games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .231 AVG .259 .328 OBP .333 .407 SLG .341 12 XBH 6 3 HR 2 13 RBI 10 30/12 K/BB 40/10 12 SB 12

