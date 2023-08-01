DeWanna Bonner and Kayla McBride will battle when the Connecticut Sun (18-7) take on the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's previous contest, it was knocked off by Minnesota 87-83 at home. Bonner (31 PTS, 3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Alyssa Thomas (17 PTS, 14 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 37.5 FG%) led the way for the Sun. McBride (19 PTS, 70.0 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Lindsay Allen (16 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 75.0 FG%) paced the Lynx.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-900 to win)

Sun (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+600 to win)

Lynx (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-11.5)

Sun (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are eighth in the league offensively (80.5 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (85.3 points conceded).

In 2023, Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.5 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (34.6).

The Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in assists (19.0 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is sixth in the league in committing them (13.3 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (12.7 per game).

The Lynx are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.4%).

Minnesota is the worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (9.2 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.4%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx put up 80.8 points per game, 0.6 more than on the road (80.2). Defensively they allow 86.8 points per game at home, 3.2 more than away (83.6).

At home, Minnesota grabs 34.2 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than away (34.8). The team gives up 33.5 rebounds per game at home, 2.4 fewer than on the road (35.9).

The Lynx collect 1.2 more assists per game at home (19.5) than away (18.3).

At home, Minnesota commits 13.6 turnovers per game, 0.5 more than on the road (13.1). It forces 12.7 turnovers per game at home, 0.1 more than on the road (12.6).

At home the Lynx make 6.5 treys per game, 0.2 less than on the road (6.7). They shoot 31.6% from beyond the arc at home, 0.3% higher than on the road (31.3%).

This year, Minnesota is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (9.7). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (34.9%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been underdogs in 18 games this season and won eight (44.4%) of those contests.

The Sun are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +600 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota has covered the spread 13 times in 26 games.

Minnesota has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 11.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Lynx have a 14.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

