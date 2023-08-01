The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .542 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .215.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .231 AVG .197 .264 OBP .264 .433 SLG .385 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 19 RBI 12 51/5 K/BB 43/9 5 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings