Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .258 with two doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 40.9% of his games this year (nine of 22), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Wallner has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|.325
|AVG
|.136
|.449
|OBP
|.240
|.675
|SLG
|.273
|6
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|1
|13/5
|K/BB
|8/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (6-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1).
