Lynx vs. Sun Injury Report, Betting Odds - August 1
The Minnesota Lynx (13-13) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, August 1 matchup with the Connecticut Sun (18-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.
On Sunday when these squads last met, the Lynx bested the Sun 87-83.
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Napheesa Collier
|Out
|Right Ankle
|21.8
|7.9
|2.5
|Rachel Banham
|Out
|Thumb
|5.5
|1.3
|1.9
|Natalie Achonwa
|Out
|Personal
|-
|-
|-
Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brionna Jones
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|15.9
|8.2
|2.4
Lynx vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Lynx Player Leaders
- Kayla McBride gives the Lynx 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dorka Juhasz is putting up 6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 47.7% of her shots from the field.
- Diamond Miller is putting up 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 41.3% of her shots from the field.
- Lindsay Allen paces the Lynx in assists (4.3 per game), and puts up 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Lynx vs. Sun Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Sun
|-10.5
|162.5
