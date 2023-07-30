On Sunday, Willi Castro (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .243 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.5% of his 77 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 5.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.7% of his games this year, Castro has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .231 AVG .252 .328 OBP .329 .407 SLG .336 12 XBH 6 3 HR 2 13 RBI 10 30/12 K/BB 40/10 12 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings