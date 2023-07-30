Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer and his .520 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .258 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 39 of 71 games this year (54.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.5%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Farmer has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (28 of 71), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.252
|AVG
|.266
|.331
|OBP
|.307
|.374
|SLG
|.436
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|34/8
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Yarbrough (3-5) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing batters.
