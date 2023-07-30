Jorge Polanco -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Royals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is hitting .248 with 10 doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (24 of 32), with more than one hit six times (18.8%).
  • Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (15.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Polanco has driven in a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.266 AVG .220
.293 OBP .291
.519 SLG .320
12 XBH 3
4 HR 1
13 RBI 6
20/3 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.21).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Yarbrough (3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
