On Saturday, Willi Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .241.
  • Castro has gotten at least one hit in 53.9% of his games this season (41 of 76), with multiple hits 14 times (18.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (5.3%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has driven home a run in 18 games this season (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 29 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 38
.231 AVG .248
.328 OBP .317
.407 SLG .333
12 XBH 6
3 HR 2
13 RBI 9
30/12 K/BB 39/9
12 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles (1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 6.10 ERA ranks 64th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.