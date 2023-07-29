Jorge Polanco -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .250 with 10 doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has had an RBI in 10 games this season (32.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 .266 AVG .222 .293 OBP .300 .519 SLG .333 12 XBH 3 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 20/3 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings