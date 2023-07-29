On Saturday, Joey Gallo (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .175 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (19.8%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 of 81 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .179 AVG .171 .287 OBP .292 .393 SLG .496 13 XBH 14 5 HR 12 13 RBI 19 55/16 K/BB 58/19 0 SB 0

