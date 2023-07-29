Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.305), slugging percentage (.402) and OPS (.708) this season.
- Correa has had a hit in 61 of 92 games this season (66.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (19.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (13.0%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven in a run in 29 games this season (31.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.9% of his games this year (33 of 92), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.229
|AVG
|.228
|.305
|OBP
|.306
|.382
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|42/19
|K/BB
|50/20
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.10), 46th in WHIP (1.282), and 59th in K/9 (6.4).
