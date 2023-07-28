Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .591 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .218.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 86 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.6% of them.
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (12.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has driven in a run in 20 games this year (23.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (29.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.231
|AVG
|.202
|.264
|OBP
|.270
|.433
|SLG
|.395
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|12
|51/5
|K/BB
|42/9
|5
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.55), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
