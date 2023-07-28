On Friday, Max Kepler (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has nine doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .229.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 38 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (18.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (36.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .246 AVG .215 .305 OBP .282 .415 SLG .444 10 XBH 13 5 HR 9 18 RBI 20 30/10 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings