On Friday, Matt Wallner (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has two doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .294.

Wallner has had a hit in eight of 19 games this season (42.1%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).

In 15.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.1% of his games this year, Wallner has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 4 .325 AVG .182 .449 OBP .308 .675 SLG .182 6 XBH 0 4 HR 0 8 RBI 0 13/5 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings