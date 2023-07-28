Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joey Gallo (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .173 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (20.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.8% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 28 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.179
|AVG
|.167
|.287
|OBP
|.291
|.393
|SLG
|.500
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|19
|55/16
|K/BB
|56/19
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (6-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.55), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
