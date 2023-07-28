Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (41-63) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the Guardians and Touki Toussaint (0-3) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • The Guardians have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 31 (59.6%) of those contests.
  • Cleveland has a record of 19-18 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland ranks 24th in the majors with 434 total runs scored this season.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.
  • The White Sox have won in 21, or 32.3%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-23 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (436 total, 4.2 per game).
  • The White Sox have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 23 Phillies L 8-5 Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
July 24 Royals L 5-3 Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
July 25 Royals W 5-1 Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
July 26 Royals W 8-3 Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
July 27 @ White Sox W 6-3 Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
July 28 @ White Sox - Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint
July 29 @ White Sox - Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
July 30 @ White Sox - Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
July 31 @ Astros - Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
August 1 @ Astros - Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
August 2 @ Astros - Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 22 @ Twins L 3-2 Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
July 23 @ Twins L 5-4 Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
July 25 Cubs L 7-3 Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
July 26 Cubs L 10-7 Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
July 27 Guardians L 6-3 Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
July 28 Guardians - Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
July 29 Guardians - Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
July 30 Guardians - Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
August 1 @ Rangers - Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
August 2 @ Rangers - Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney
August 3 @ Rangers - Lucas Giolito vs Dane Dunning

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.