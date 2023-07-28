Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has had an RBI in 29 games this year (31.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.229
|AVG
|.228
|.305
|OBP
|.303
|.382
|SLG
|.418
|16
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|42/19
|K/BB
|49/19
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.21).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Singer (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.55 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.55), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
