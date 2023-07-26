How to Watch the Twins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take the field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Wednesday, at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Mariners Odds
|Twins vs Mariners Prediction
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 135 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .410.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (450 total runs).
- The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.170).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Ryan has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Ryan will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jack Flaherty
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Miles Mikolas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.