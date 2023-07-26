Twins vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins will see Bryce Miller starting for the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mariners have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.
Twins vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Twins
|-130
|+105
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins are 41-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.1% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 33-19 (63.5%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-49-6 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).
Twins Splits
|30-23
|24-26
|26-21
|28-27
|43-37
|11-11
