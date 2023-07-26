The Washington Mystics (12-10), on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Lynx (10-13).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mystics matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Lynx have covered 10 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

The Mystics have covered 11 times in 21 games with a spread this season.

Minnesota has been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

A total of 11 out of the Lynx's 23 games this season have hit the over.

A total of eight Mystics games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.