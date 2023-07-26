Kyle Farmer and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .250.
  • In 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%) Farmer has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
  • He has homered in six games this year (8.7%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Farmer has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this season (39.1%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 30
.243 AVG .258
.325 OBP .300
.369 SLG .430
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
10 RBI 12
33/8 K/BB 25/6
0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.50, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
