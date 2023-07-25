The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

George Kirby TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 39 of 73 games this year (53.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (19.2%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.5%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (4.1%).

He has scored in 27 of 73 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .228 AVG .254 .325 OBP .314 .386 SLG .341 10 XBH 6 3 HR 2 12 RBI 9 27/11 K/BB 38/7 10 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings