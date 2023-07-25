Pablo Lopez will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (54-48) on Tuesday, July 25 against the Seattle Mariners (50-50), who will answer with George Kirby. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The Mariners have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-120). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.23 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 64 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 39-22 record (winning 63.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Mariners have come away with 12 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Max Kepler 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

