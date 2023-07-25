George Kirby gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Target Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 133 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (443 total).

The Twins are 20th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.69 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average baseball's lowest WHIP (1.166).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Lopez heads into this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Lopez is aiming for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty

