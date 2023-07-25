Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .230 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 14 games this season (19.4%), homering in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (36.1%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.248
|AVG
|.215
|.311
|OBP
|.282
|.431
|SLG
|.444
|10
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|20
|27/10
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Mariners surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (9-8) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.23 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.23), sixth in WHIP (1.045), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
