Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Correa (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.307), slugging percentage (.406) and OPS (.713) this season.
- In 59 of 89 games this season (66.3%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (32.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.0% of his games this year (32 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.236
|AVG
|.228
|.311
|OBP
|.303
|.391
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|40/18
|K/BB
|49/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 13th, 1.045 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
