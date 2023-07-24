Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Mariners on July 24, 2023
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Carlos Correa and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners meet at Target Field on Monday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 44 RBI (80 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .232/.308/.409 so far this season.
- Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|1
|5
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .195/.284/.418 slash line on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 97 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .244/.312/.401 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has put up 86 hits with 21 doubles, eight home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .258/.364/.393 slash line on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
