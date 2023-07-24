Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins (53-48) and the Seattle Mariners (50-49) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on July 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (6-7) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 40, or 63.5%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 40-25 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 439 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

