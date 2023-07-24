Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .215 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 42 of 85 games this season (49.4%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (11.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (28.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.226
|AVG
|.202
|.259
|OBP
|.270
|.406
|SLG
|.395
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|12
|51/5
|K/BB
|42/9
|5
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (6-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.