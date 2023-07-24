Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Max Kepler (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has eight doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .221.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|39
|.229
|AVG
|.215
|.297
|OBP
|.282
|.410
|SLG
|.444
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|20
|27/10
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (6-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
