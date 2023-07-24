Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Matt Wallner (.407 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the White Sox.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .308 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in six of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|4
|.357
|AVG
|.182
|.514
|OBP
|.308
|.536
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|6/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Castillo (6-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.