On Monday, Matt Wallner (.407 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the White Sox.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .308 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Wallner has picked up a hit in six of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in one game this season.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 4 .357 AVG .182 .514 OBP .308 .536 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 6/5 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings